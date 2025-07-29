Skip to Content
Training Camp coverage: Rams excited about Adams addition, Chargers O-Line coming together

By
Updated
today at 8:41 PM
Published 8:29 PM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) -- We traveled to training camp in Los Angeles to visit both NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams.

The Rams are excited about the addition of veteran wide receiver and former 3x First Team All-Pro Davante Adams.

The 32-year-old signed a 2-year, $46M deal this offseason.

Adams will play opposite of star wideout Puka Nacua, giving QB Matthew Stafford two elite weapons on the perimeter.

Meanwhile, the Chargers' offense will be led by QB Justin Herbert.

However, Jim Harbaugh's teams have notoriously emphasized being forceful up front. Offensive line is always a point of emphasis under Harbaugh, an area of strength for the Chargers heading into the season.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 throughout the week for continued training camp coverage.

