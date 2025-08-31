COD wins season opener 56-27 vs LA Pierce

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) The College of the Desert Roadrunners won their season opener 56-27 vs LA Pierce on Saturday.

The point differential of 29 points marked the biggest lopsided win at LA Pierce in program history.

The roadrunners struck first in the opening quarter with a 17-yard touchdown reception from Palm Desert alum Ryland Risk.

In the second quarter, COD dominated on the ground. Coachella Valley alum Aaron Ramirez had a 40-yard TD run, and Noah Vaughn-Isr had two reaches to the endzone. The roadrunners had a 27-20 lead heading into the half.

After the break, Ramirez had his name called again and scored his second touchdown of the game to take the 33-20 lead.

After LA Pierce cut down the deficit to six to open the final quarter, COD responded with another Ramirez score to complete the hat trick.

To put the game out of reach, La Quinta alum Aiden Nsubuga punched it in from two yards out, Risk knocked one through the uprights, and Rashad Simmons sealed the win with a two-yard rushing score.

The roadrunners improve to 1-0. COD will come back to the valley and play Glendale on Saturday, September 6th, for their home opener. Kick off is at 7 PM.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of College of the Desert athletics.