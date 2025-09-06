College of the Desert falls to Glendale 38-33 in home opener

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) The College of the Desert Roadrunners fell to Glendale 38-33 in their home opener on Saturday at Cathedral City High School.

The game between the Roadrunners and Vaqueros was tight. Glendale held a 28-20 lead heading into the break.

While College of the Desert might've fallen short to Glendale, losing 38-33, the Roadrunners put up a dogfight.



Here are the highlights from the first half of their home opener. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @COD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/ifTSu9pFVb — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) September 7, 2025

COD falls to 1-1. The Roadrunners will remain at home and will play West LA on Saturday, September 13th. Kickoff is at 7 PM.

