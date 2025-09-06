Skip to Content
College of the Desert falls to Glendale 38-33 in home opener

September 6, 2025 11:53 PM
Published 11:14 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) The College of the Desert Roadrunners fell to Glendale 38-33 in their home opener on Saturday at Cathedral City High School.

The game between the Roadrunners and Vaqueros was tight. Glendale held a 28-20 lead heading into the break.

COD falls to 1-1. The Roadrunners will remain at home and will play West LA on Saturday, September 13th. Kickoff is at 7 PM.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of athletics at College of the Desert.

Kenji Ito

