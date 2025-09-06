Nate LeBlanc wins 2025 SCPGA Desert Chapter golf tournament at Trilogy in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) The SCPGA Desert Chapter golf tournament wrapped up on Friday at Trilogy Golf Club in La Quinta.

Nate LeBlanc from the Indian Ridge Country Club won the whole tournament at 8-under.

Along with LeBlanc, there were three other champions.

Josh Garber from Desert Willow was the senior champion, Kaitlyn Ellis from the Monterey Country Club was the women's champion, and Bobby Lowe from the Mission Lakes Country Club was the associate champion.

