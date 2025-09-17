Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Michael Block wins 2025 SCPGA Section Championship for fifth time

today at 8:04 PM
Published 5:42 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Michael Block is now a 5-time SCPGA Section Champion.

Block, who works at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, shot 16-under to hold a four-shot lead and win the 101st edition of the tournament.

With this win, the 49-year-old earns $15,000, an automatic spot in the 2026 American Express tournament at PGA West, and a spot in the Monday qualifier for the 2025 PGA Tour worldwide technology championship in Cabo.

If you want to check out the final leaderboard, you can do so by clicking here.

Kenji Ito

