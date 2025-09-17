Michael Block wins 2025 SCPGA Section Championship for fifth time

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) Michael Block is now a 5-time SCPGA Section Champion.

Block, who works at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, shot 16-under to hold a four-shot lead and win the 101st edition of the tournament.

I got to catch up with the 5-time SCPGA section champion following the tournament.@KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @scpga pic.twitter.com/YWPcEsOVce — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) September 18, 2025

With this win, the 49-year-old earns $15,000, an automatic spot in the 2026 American Express tournament at PGA West, and a spot in the Monday qualifier for the 2025 PGA Tour worldwide technology championship in Cabo.

