BLSS Week 5: High school football schedule

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- It's a jam-packed week of high school football with a total of 14 games, four on Thursday and 10 on Friday.

Thursday, 9/18

Yucaipa at Palm Springs (4-0)

Lynwood at La Quinta (3-0)

California Military Institute at Desert Christian Academy (4-0)

Desert Mirage (2-2) at Mendez

Friday, 9/19

Yucca Valley (2-2) at Xavier Prep (3-1)

Jurupa Hills at Rancho Mirage (2-2)

Shadow Hills (3-1) at Patriot

Palm Desert (2-2) at Redlands

San Gorgonio at Indio (0-4)

Arroyo Valley at Cathedral City (1-3)

Big Bear at Desert Hot Springs (1-3)

Central at Coachella Valley (1-3)

29 Palms (1-2) at West Valley

Desert Chapel (0-2) at Nuview Bridge

