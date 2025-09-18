BLSS Week 5: High school football schedule
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- It's a jam-packed week of high school football with a total of 14 games, four on Thursday and 10 on Friday.
Thursday, 9/18
- Yucaipa at Palm Springs (4-0)
- Lynwood at La Quinta (3-0)
- California Military Institute at Desert Christian Academy (4-0)
- Desert Mirage (2-2) at Mendez
Friday, 9/19
- Yucca Valley (2-2) at Xavier Prep (3-1)
- Jurupa Hills at Rancho Mirage (2-2)
- Shadow Hills (3-1) at Patriot
- Palm Desert (2-2) at Redlands
- San Gorgonio at Indio (0-4)
- Arroyo Valley at Cathedral City (1-3)
- Big Bear at Desert Hot Springs (1-3)
- Central at Coachella Valley (1-3)
- 29 Palms (1-2) at West Valley
- Desert Chapel (0-2) at Nuview Bridge
