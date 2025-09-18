Skip to Content
BLSS Week 5: High school football schedule

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- It's a jam-packed week of high school football with a total of 14 games, four on Thursday and 10 on Friday.

Thursday, 9/18

  • Yucaipa at Palm Springs (4-0)
  • Lynwood at La Quinta (3-0)
  • California Military Institute at Desert Christian Academy (4-0)
  • Desert Mirage (2-2) at Mendez

Friday, 9/19

  • Yucca Valley (2-2) at Xavier Prep (3-1)
  • Jurupa Hills at Rancho Mirage (2-2)
  • Shadow Hills (3-1) at Patriot
  • Palm Desert (2-2) at Redlands
  • San Gorgonio at Indio (0-4)
  • Arroyo Valley at Cathedral City (1-3)
  • Big Bear at Desert Hot Springs (1-3)
  • Central at Coachella Valley (1-3)
  • 29 Palms (1-2) at West Valley
  • Desert Chapel (0-2) at Nuview Bridge

