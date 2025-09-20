Local fighters, Gabriela Fundora and Grant Flores, remain undefeated after wins at Fantasy Springs

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- Representing the city of Coachella, Gabriela Fundora and Grant Flores, both won their respective fights on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs.

Fundora was the co-main event and fought Alexas Kubicki for the undisputed championship.

The 23-year-old knocked out the Alberta native in the seventh round.

AND STILL.. Gabriela Fundora gets the stoppage in round 7 🥊#CollazoVayson x #FundoraKubicki | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/o3hTnil5Kr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2025

Fundora improved to 16-0 with 9 knockouts.

Flores fought in an eight-round bout against Courtney Pennington and won by a unanimous decision, improving to 12-0.

Fights not over til the bell rings 🛎️#CollazoVayson | #FundoraKubicki

LIVE on DAZN | 𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 pic.twitter.com/MzAK7ZMFuy — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) September 21, 2025

Grant Flores goes the distance with Courtney Pennington and comes out on top after 8 tough rounds!#CollazoVayson | #FundoraKubicki

LIVE on DAZN | 𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 pic.twitter.com/ILZ6w2WPmY — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) September 21, 2025

Stay with us at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Golden Boy boxing.