Local fighters, Gabriela Fundora and Grant Flores, remain undefeated after wins at Fantasy Springs
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- Representing the city of Coachella, Gabriela Fundora and Grant Flores, both won their respective fights on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs.
Fundora was the co-main event and fought Alexas Kubicki for the undisputed championship.
UNDISPUTED 🤩#CollazoVayson | #FundoraKubicki— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) September 21, 2025
LIVE on DAZN | 𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 pic.twitter.com/RKiJr4Q96b
The 23-year-old knocked out the Alberta native in the seventh round.
AND STILL.. Gabriela Fundora gets the stoppage in round 7 🥊#CollazoVayson x #FundoraKubicki | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/o3hTnil5Kr— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2025
Fundora improved to 16-0 with 9 knockouts.
Sweet Poison 💀🏆#CollazoVayson x #FundoraKubicki | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/3Y0zRNDHQi— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2025
Flores fought in an eight-round bout against Courtney Pennington and won by a unanimous decision, improving to 12-0.
Fights not over til the bell rings 🛎️#CollazoVayson | #FundoraKubicki— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) September 21, 2025
LIVE on DAZN | 𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 pic.twitter.com/MzAK7ZMFuy
Grant Flores goes the distance with Courtney Pennington and comes out on top after 8 tough rounds!#CollazoVayson | #FundoraKubicki— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) September 21, 2025
LIVE on DAZN | 𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 pic.twitter.com/ILZ6w2WPmY
Stay with us at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Golden Boy boxing.