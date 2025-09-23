Student Athlete of the Week – Major Hinchen

La Quinta defensive back and wide receiver Major Hinchen is this week's student athlete of the week.

"He was pretty heavily recruited," head coach Juan Ramon Ruiz said. "I don't think we've had a guy like that for a long time around here in the valley, so it was great to see that. He had a tough choice, tough decisions to make, and, in the end, it was about what was best for him and his family. You know, it's a stressful situation as a young kid to do that, but I'm just happy for him."

Hinchen has accomplished a major feat by committing to play football at the University of Utah, and he felt that the Utes were the right place to be after his time at LQ.

"I mean, they're so family knitted there, the bond is, is unlike any school I went to, you know, everyone just feels like a family there and I felt welcome," senior Hinchen said.

Being an explosive offensive threat and a defensive back who loves to be physical, it's not only the talent, but it's also his locked-in mindset that's helped Hinchen get to where he is today.

"You have to have tunnel vision in this game, and you know people are going to say a lot of things about you, but you just have to stick to what you know and keep working," senior Hinchen said.

Playing for the Blackhawks for the past four years, Hinchen has always wanted to use his story as an inspiration for others.

"Just chase your dreams, don't let no one tell you you can't do this, you can't do that, you know, stick to your path and stick to your goal and just work for it," senior Hinchen said.

As Hinchin plays his hardest until the whistle blows, his coaches know that he's got all the tools to be a great player at the next level.

"We threw him into the fire, and he has responded every time," head coach Ramon Ruiz said. "You know, he's got all the tools that I haven't seen for a while, man. He's explosive. He's got great hips. I mean, Utah's got a good defensive back on their hands."

