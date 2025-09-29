Xavier Prep sweeps Palm Desert to win battle of Cook Street

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Xavier Prep girls volleyball remains the team to beat in the desert.

The Lady Saints swept the rival Aztecs (3-0) on Monday night to stay undefeated on the season and extend their league win streak to 38 matches.

Xavier Prep continues their DEL dominance with a 3-0 win on the road over rival Palm Desert. The Saints serve the Aztecs their first league loss, while extending their own win streak to 38 league matches! @XCPAthletics @XCPGirlsVB @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @XavierPrepHS pic.twitter.com/xhJWXmEgre — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 30, 2025

Xavier Prep improves to 5-0 in DEL play, while Palm Desert falls to 4-1.

