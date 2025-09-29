Skip to Content
Xavier Prep sweeps Palm Desert to win battle of Cook Street

Published 9:56 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Xavier Prep girls volleyball remains the team to beat in the desert.

The Lady Saints swept the rival Aztecs (3-0) on Monday night to stay undefeated on the season and extend their league win streak to 38 matches.

Xavier Prep improves to 5-0 in DEL play, while Palm Desert falls to 4-1.

