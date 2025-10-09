Skip to Content
Firebirds players, coaches and fans ready for start of new season

today at 10:21 PM
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Firebirds begin their new season Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

Puck drop is at 7pm against the San Diego Gulls.

Sports Director Blake Arthur was LIVE at the arena on Thursday night on the eve of the new season, while Allie Anthony checked in with the team in their final practice ahead of their first game.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey throughout the entire season.

