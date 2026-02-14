CIF-SS Playoffs: Shadow Hills girls basketball falls 72-66 to Leuzinger in second round

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – CIF-SS playoffs are in full swing in the Coachella Valley with basketball, girls water polo and soccer. For Shadow Hills girls basketball, the Knights have been battling to reach the CIF championship but fell to the Leuzinger Olympians 72-66 Saturday night.

The Knights have been making headlines all season as they went undefeated in the Desert Empire League at 10-0. This is their fifth year in a row as league champs and they've been itching to reach the CIF championship since they were runner up in 2022.

Alex Chicas led the Knights against the Olympians on Saturday, especially in the first half as her three-pointers helped keep them in the game.

Leuzinger was powerful on defense against Shadow Hills, and made it difficult for the Knights to capitalize on shot opportunities. Although the Olympians had a fair share of troubles in the first half with rebounds and fouls, it wasn't enough to keep them out of the lead.

Leuzinger will now head into the CIF-SS quarter final against Mark Keppel. While it's not the ending Shadow Hills wanted to their season, it was a memorable and winning regular season for the Knights.

CIF-SS Girls Basketball Playoff Third Round Schedule - February 18

Division 6: Savanna at Palm Desert - 7 p.m.

Division 8: Yucca Valley at University Prep - 7 p.m.

Division 9: Channel Islands at Desert Hot Springs - 7 p.m.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.