Stanford leads Prestige, Texas Tech and Oregon State lurking ahead of final round

LA QUINTA, Calif (KESQ) -- The second round of the 26th annual Prestige wrapped up Tuesday at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST with the Stanford Cardinal in front.

Ranked No. 28 nationally, Stanford (-5) has a three-shot lead on No. 15 Texas Tech (-2) and a four-shot lead on Oregon State (-1).

This 54-hole NCAA golf tournament will conclude on Wednesday with the final round of play.

