Local Sports Events

Shadow Hills high school hosts Adapted Physical Education Abilities Field Day

Published 2:32 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Shadow Hills high school it set to host the third annual Adapted Physical Education Abilities Field Day on Feb. 20. Organizers say the event brings together extensive needs students for a day filled with inclusive and ability-centered activities.

Students from DSUSD middle and high schools have the chance to use adaptive equipment, which was provided from a 2025 grant from BIGHORN Cares to the Desert Sands Educational Foundation. The district says it hopes this equipment and the planned activities promote strength, confidence and connection among students.

Kendall Flynn

