CIF-SS playoffs: CV girls soccer, DHS girls basketball both advance to finals

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif, (KESQ) – The CIF-SS playoffs continue for local teams with the semifinals on Saturday. Two teams in Coachella Valley girls soccer and Desert Hot Springs girls basketball have advanced to the finals.

It's a historic season for both teams, as neither have reached the CIF finals stage before. Now, they hope to continue the winning season, and bring home the championship title.

Coachella Valley girls soccer defeated Artesia 4-3 to advance to the Division 5 finals. The Lady Arabs will face the winner of Saturday's matchup between Sultana and Del Sol.

Desert Hot Springs girls basketball defeated Vista del Lago 47-35 to advance to the Division 9 finals.

Both teams will play in their championship games on February 27. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest coverage of the CIF-SS playoffs.