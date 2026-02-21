CVI fans see growth of women’s soccer, push for audiences to catch up

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Invitational has wrapped up its final day of the tournament with the National Women's Soccer League. For fans, they said it's a special experience to see the women playing on a level playing field as the Major League Soccer at the Empire Polo Club.

“It’s always men over women," Jazmyne Cano said. "And I feel like we actually have a chance to be seen with each other and like, as us growing as women as a whole.”

The "everyone watches women's sports" movement is taking off, especially for professional soccer. The growth has even been seen in the Coachella Valley with nine NWSL teams showcased at this year's CVI.

“I think there's this idea out there that you're watching a lesser version of the men's game, the NWSL in the U.S. is top tier.

Ever since Title IX was passed, prohibiting the discrimination of women participating in collegiate sports, women's soccer has been on the rise. The Coachella Valley Invitational is just one example where women are showcasing their athleticism and skills to the next generation.

“it's just going to keep growing. I mean, these women are fantastic athletes. They're fun to watch the fast…And they deserve all of the recognition and the support”

According to the NWSL, the growth in viewership for women between the ages of 18 and 34 has seen a 30% growth year after year. This puts the league as one of the fastest growing sports with a key audience, but fans say there's still a long road ahead.

“We have world class women's sports, and they're not making anything right now. And they have to look for other opportunities and positions during the season, in the off season, to get this. And so we really need to cut down that disparity and show that women's sports is on par with.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for more coverage on the Coachella Valley Invitational and soccer ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.