CIF-SS Championship: Coachella Valley defeats Del Sol, Desert Hot Springs falls to Sierra Vista

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The CIF Southern Section playoffs are closing out in the Coachella Valley and two local teams battled it out in their championship games on Saturday.

The Coachella Valley girls soccer team defeated Del Sol at home 3-2 in a hard-fought game. It's the first ever championship win for the program. They've reached the semifinal four times and are nine-time league champions, but has fallen short of the CIF championship in years past.

The Arabs head coach Francisco Morales said the win was special for the team and the alumni who came to watch. For the players, they said it was a culmination of everything they've been working toward this season, and with the stands packed with fans, they felt supported through the whole journey.

"They're a complete team," Morales said. "I tell people like they're they're a group of young ladies that know their roles, bought into the culture of the team. And, and they all do their focus on their individual jobs, and they do their jobs well."

Desert Hot Springs girls basketball fell to Sierra Vista on the road Saturday 52-42 , ending the Golden Eagles equally historic season. It was the first year they had ever reached the semifinals and championship.

Both teams, Coachella Valley girls soccer and Desert Hot Springs girls basketball, are heading into their respective state tournament brackets. News Channel 3 will continue to follow their progress through the postseason.