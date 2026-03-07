Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Coachella Valley girls soccer wins CIF State Regional Championship, advances to state finals

By
New
Published 11:41 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Valley High School girls soccer has been on a roll all season and are not done yet. The Lady Arabs just last week reached their first ever CIF Southern Section championship title and now they've added to their historic program wins.

Coachella Valley defeated San Jacinto 3-1 on Saturday in the CIF State Regional Championship. The Lady Arabs went down early 1-0, but came back with three goals of their own to take the title.

Now Coachella Valley has a chance to earn another title on the year in the state finals. The team is expected to play on Friday but the schedule has not been finalized.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Coachella Valley girls soccer throughout the postseason.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kendall Flynn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.