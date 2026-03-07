Coachella Valley girls soccer wins CIF State Regional Championship, advances to state finals

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Valley High School girls soccer has been on a roll all season and are not done yet. The Lady Arabs just last week reached their first ever CIF Southern Section championship title and now they've added to their historic program wins.

Coachella Valley defeated San Jacinto 3-1 on Saturday in the CIF State Regional Championship. The Lady Arabs went down early 1-0, but came back with three goals of their own to take the title.

Now Coachella Valley has a chance to earn another title on the year in the state finals. The team is expected to play on Friday but the schedule has not been finalized.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Coachella Valley girls soccer throughout the postseason.