Michael Karls named new head football coach at Xavier Prep

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Saints have a new leader for their football program.

Xavier College Prep issued a press release announcing the hiring of Michael Karls as the new head football coach.

Karls takes over for James Dockery, who is now the head coach at Indio high school.

"Coach Karls has demonstrated the ability to connect with the kids on a deeper level, and his passion for the game, as well as his dedication and commitment to continue growing the Xavier Football program, will soon be on display for the entire Coachella Valley. The time is now for Saints Football,” said school athletic director Andrew Clark.

Karls previously served as Xavier Prep's varsity offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2023, helping lead the Saints to a Desert Empire League championship in 2021, three CIF-SS playoff appearances, and two CIF-SS semifinal appearances in 2018 and 2023.

School President Mark Campbell expressed excitement about the program’s future under Karls’ leadership.

“I am incredibly proud of the direction we are heading and excited for this next chapter of Saints football,” Campbell said. “I have complete confidence that Coach Karls will build a program that our entire community will be energized by and proud to support.”

A standout quarterback and team captain at Palm Springs High School, Karls led the team to its first CIF Championship in 71 years in 2009.

He later played at Midland University, where he set school records for most passing yards in a single game and total yards in a season and earned All Great Plains Athletic Conference honors.

“I am truly blessed and honored to be named the fourth Head Football Coach of Xavier College Preparatory High School,” Karls said. “I’m committed to building a program rooted in preparation, accountability, and hard work while developing young men of character who represent Xavier with pride.”

Karls is the fourth head football coach in program history.

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