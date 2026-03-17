RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Zachary Berntsen, a senior right-handed pitcher for Rancho Mirage High School, is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"On and off the field, he does what's right even when nobody's watching,” Head Coach David Shaw said.

Berntsen is the type of player and person who leads the Rattlers with his actions and words. Even more, Shaw says Berntsen is an all-around elite student-athlete.

“I think he's always been underrated on the offensive side," Shaw said. "I'll give, Biola a call here because he's probably got some of the best hands I've ever seen at the plate.”

Berntsen is headed to Biola University in the fall to continue his athletic and academic career. It's his dream school and a place that holds a deep meaning in his life.

“My grandma [passed] away about seven months ago," Berntsen said. "She actually worked at Biola University. So it means a lot to me and my family, and I believe that God had a place in my choosing to play baseball and further my academic career at Biola University.”

Another thing Berntsen's grandmother inspired is his career path is baseball doesn't work out.

“I want to be a major league pitcher," Berntsen said. "And then if that doesn't work out, I want to go into nursing and get my bachelors of science degree in nursing, so I can be a registered nurse one day...I just have a passion for helping others.”

Berntsen is full of ambition for his future. Coach Shaw believes he's more than capable of achieving his goals, and he works to help him get there."

“I think his hard work, and passion to go play at the next level," Shaw said. "The biggest goal for me is have these young men prepared for life after this, whether it be college or not.”

“I think I'm one of the hardest workers out there," Berntsen said. "I would say Coach Shaw is my biggest advocate in this whole entire journey. He's been one of my biggest supporters, along with my parents.”

When he isn't playing baseball, working on a 4.0 GPA or preparing for a future in nursing you can find Berntsen collecting some unique items in his free time.

“I'm a big Disney, PBS, Cartoon Network, shirt collector. So, I love doing that, and I'm also a big fitted hat collector," He said. "So, I love going out and finding all that stuff. Aladdin is one of my favorite Disney movies. I have a lot of a lot of Aladdin shirts.”

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.

If you know a senior who is a strong student, standout athlete and an exceptional person, submit a nomination to share@kesq.com.