Professional Bull Riders gear up for fourth year at Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Professional Bull Riders event is ready for its fourth year at Acrisure Arena with fans gearing up for its excitement.

The competition is a part of the nationally televised Unleash The Beast, Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and Touring Pro Division. It showcases 35 riders, 42 bulls and eight mini bulls for two nights, where riders look to reach eight seconds on a bull to receive a score.

"It's an event that no one should miss," Edgardo Figueroa, one of the professional bull riders, said. "It's an event full of adrenaline, and it keeps people at the end of their seats."

Acrisure Arena will host the event March 20 at 8 p.m. and March 21 at 7 p.m. Saturday's event is the championship where one rider will be crowned the winner. Figueroa is coming back to the tour from a neck injury, and won't be competing, but he said fans can gear up to see top athletes.

"It's, the top animal athletes, for sure. The bulls, versus the top bull riders of the world," Figueroa said. "It's rough. It's definitely rough. But, I mean, it's as difficult as you make it. We're living a blessing, so it's awesome."

You can find more information on the Professional Bull Riders event at Acrisure Arena HERE. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.