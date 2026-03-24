Student-Athlete of the Week – Alyssa Lopez

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – Alyssa Lopez, a senior distance runner for La Quinta High School track and field is this weeks student-athlete of the week. A title her head coach Brian Ansley says is well deserved.

“She deserves it all because she really works hard in the classroom, and of course, on the track," Ansley said.

Lopez joined track and field at LQHS after her physical education teacher in middle school encouraged her to try it out after noticing her speed and potential. Now, it's a sport she loves.

“I enjoy that you can't cheat in the sport, so everything that you do in practice is going to come out," Lopez said. "I just think it's such an amazing thing that a sport is so raw and valuable and to that kind of aspect.”

Lopez has been on the La Quinta track team since her freshman year, and she says the sport has become more than a sport, as running now has a deeper meaning in her life.

I'm a Christian, so actually running actually allows me to just think about my thoughts and just be grateful for another day of living," Lopez said.

Lopez has a strong mindset when she's on the track, and it only gets stronger in the classroom.

“I don't see her much usually studying, right?" Ansley laughed. "She's super driven. Takes school extremely serious. Which makes it a pleasure because, you know, she values her time.”

“I’m part of the full IB diploma program that [La Quinta High School has]," Lopez said. "Last semester I had a 5.0 GPA...It comes with a lot of staying up at night. It comes with a lot of communication with coach.”

Now Lopez's time running track and cross country for LQHS has inspired her plans for the future, as she's planning to study for a degree in kinesiology.

“I want to become a physical therapist," Lopez said. "I plan on attending Biola University. I'm planning to run there as well as they gave me scholarship. It's everything I dreamed of. I didn't expect it.”

“It's going to be really tough to watch her go...and it's impossible to replace somebody like that," Ansley said. "But, her legacy is going to move on. I think she's going to really do well at the next level. I'm really excited for her and can't wait to see how she does.”

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.

If you know a senior who is a strong student, standout athlete and an exceptional person, submit a nomination to share@kesq.com.