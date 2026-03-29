Easter Bowl at Indian Wells Tennis Garden wraps up championship Sunday for USTA juniors

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Easter Bowl, hosted at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, just wrapped up another year of hosting junior champions in the desert. The tournament closely follows the BNP Paribas Open, giving juniors in the USTA Level 1 tournament the chance to play on the same hard courts as the professionals.

Ellery Mendell (left) won the girls' 18s singles champion at the 2026 Easter Bowl at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Photo Courtesy: Easter Bowl)

Ellery Mendell took home the Girls' 18s singles title in a hard-fought match with Yilin Chen from Poway, Calif. Mendell, from Watkinsville, Ga. won the match in two sets at 6-2,6-4.

The Easter Bowl is commonly known as the Super Bowl of junior tennis, and for boys' 18s singles champion Rishvanth Krishna from Irvine, the tournament lived up to its name. Krishna said he's been competing in the Easter Bowl for nearly his whole junior career, building up to his first-ever final appearance this year.

"It means a lot," Krishna said. "I mean, played really well this week and it feels amazing."

Rishvanth Krishna (right) won the 2026 boys' 18s singles championship at the Easter Bowl at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Krishna defeated his opponent, Peter Jorniak from Arcadia, in two sets at 6-4, 6-2. He said he feels he's grown immensely as an athlete and is ready for his next step of collegiate tennis, at Rice University, next year.

"I've grown a lot because, I've never really gone for this tournament winning so many matches in a row, and it's really boosting my confidence...going to the next my next matches and the next tournaments," Krishna said, "I'm really happy."

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