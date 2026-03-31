Student-Athlete of the Week – Sayuri Toledo

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Sayuri Toledo is a senior pitcher for Cathedral City High School softball and she is the latest student-athlete of the week.

“She doesn't give up," Israel Diaz, head coach, said. "She's very strong. There's no end to her.”

Toledo has been playing softball since she was four years old, and she has brought her veteran experience to the Lady Lions team. Coach Diaz said she's helped him grow as a coach and lead his time to success.

“We complement her [coaching] with ours together and became a good squad," Diaz said. "She's brought a lot of softball, a lot of softball to her program.”

Toledo said softball has given her a community, especially with Cathedral City, which fuels her passion, love and determination for the sport on the field.

“My parents are my 'why,'" Toledo said. "They spend a lot of time and money on believing in me, and honestly, the game I love so much with my teammates and just the energy is keeping me going.”

From taking pictures of her team during practice to leading prayer before games, Coach Diaz said Toledo's leadership is an example for all of the Lady Lions.

“Our freshmen coming up, they know you're not only playing softball, you're playing school," Diaz said. "You're doing actual activities. She's a really strong group, [and] great captain."

Toledo has a 4.0 GPA, and plans to study to become a teacher. Even more, she has high hopes of playing professional softball.

“I'm currently committed to Eastern Kentucky University...and I'm going to play there for four years," Toledo said. "They found me [while] I was pitching at a tournament. They're really nice, so I thought it was a place to call home.”

Coach Diaz said Toledo is the first athlete, in his four years with the team, to reach the collegiate level. As she looks toward the future, CCHS will always be an impactful part of her journey.

“Before I wasn't really good at making friends, it's like a seesaw," Toledo said. "But then after this, it's just they're my family. So I'm really glad I found home here.”

When Toledo is not on the field, you can find her painting or spending time with her cats.

"It's calm," Toledo said. "It gives me a certain place out of softball when it's stressful and it gives me a different place to be in."