Student-Athlete of the Week – Joaquin Sterling

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Joaquin Sterling is a senior thrower for Shadow Hills High School track and field, and he is the latest student-athlete of the week.

“He wants to be the best," head coach Richie DeTamble said. "He doesn't want to be fifth in the state. He wants to be number one.”

Sterling is a star student-athlete for Shadow Hills, and has been making waves throwing discus and shot put.

“Currently Joaquin is number five in the state in the shot put," DeTamble said. "He just broke the school record with a 59'4", and he's also ranked No. 16 in discus. He's No. 1 in the Valley right now.”

“I was astonished," Sterling said when asked about his latest school record. "I was so surprised, I was amazed. That's like a I was a for PR [personal record] at the time.”

Sterling is making history as a knight, and he says he's just getting started. He has goals in mind of new records he wants to achieve before graduation.

“For disc right now, I'm at 162'. I want my disc to be 180'," Sterling said. "That would be another school record, and for shot put I'm at 59'4", which is a school record, but I want that over 60'.”

“He is a beast," DeTamble said. "That dude is when he gets out there, he's not just throwing that disc and he's not throwing that shot. He's yelling, he's screaming, and it's just exciting to watch.”

Hard work and determination have been the story of Sterling's career in track and field. He consistently puts in the hours in the circle and the weight room, but his years throwing haven't been without hardship.

“I've been dealing with tendinitis on my knee," Sterling said. "My parents, they've also pushed me through it, my perseverance. I go to physical therapy, and I work on it every day at least five times a week.”

Sterling keeps up with his physical therapy while maintaining a 3.8 GPA, attending practice and working to reach the collegiate level. But, he said he works one more of his passions into his busy schedule.

“I have been playing the piano for nine years now," Sterling said. "I go home, play piano for an hour and I do competitions. I play for weddings. My favorite song for sure is Beethoven. I think it's just so magical and it's something that not a lot of people could do.”

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.

If you know a senior who is a strong student, standout athlete and an exceptional person, submit a nomination to share@kesq.com.