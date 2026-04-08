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Firebirds fall 3-1 at home to Henderson Silver Knights

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Published 9:28 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell to the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-1.

Mitchell Stephens scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley in the defeat.

Click HERE to view the game’s full box score.

The Firebirds are now 39-23-5-0 with five games remaining in the regular season.

Next up, Coachella Valley has a home-and-home battle with the Ontario Reign beginning Friday, April 10 at Toyota Arena, followed by a Saturday, April 11 at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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