Local student-athletes compete in second annual Coachella Valley All-Star Basketball Classic

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The second-annual Coachella Valley All-Star Basketball Classic took place Sunday at Indio High School, showcasing top athletes from across the Valley. The girls and boys games are a unique opportunity for the community to come together and for players to showcase their talent.

Brian Arrington, one of the organizers with FOX Sports 1270 AM Palm Springs, said they invite community college and Division I scouts to the game to give the high school seniors a chance at college scholarships.

Arrington said the game is about more than just basketball, as the athletes chosen are top student-athletes that demonstrate skills in the classroom and are great in character.

For the girls game on Sunday, Team Buckets (white team) ended up taking the win over Team Swish (red team) at 39-28. Teagan Moon from Yucca Valley High School still dominated behind the arc for Team Swish despite the defeat, easily reaching the double digits for her points on the night.

Alexa Chicas from Shadow Hills High School was also a powerhouse during the winter season, especially when it came to three pointers. Sundays game was no different for Chicas.

Another top player for Team Swish was Jazmynn Brattrud from Desert Christian Academy. Brattrud took home the Most Valuable Player award and a check for $250 from her success in the game.

On the boys side, Team Hoopers (white team) and Team Ballers (red team) stayed close all night until the very end when Team Ballers took the win at 67-57.

With Team Hoopers, Coachella Valley High School's Albert Sauceda was unbelievable on the court, making incredible points for his team and keeping the game close.

For Team Ballers, Paul Dreisbach also dominated reaching well into double digits for points. Both Sauceda and Dreisbach are former student-athletes of the week with KESQ. Dreisbach ultimately earned the MVP title at the end of the game and $250 of his own.

Arrington said he hopes to continue the all-star classic games for years to come and even expand it into more sports. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the all-star classic games and the growth of the event.