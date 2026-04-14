PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Oliver Carr is a senior at Palm Desert High School and a highly skilled runner on the track and field team. Carr is the latest student-athlete of the week.

"He's a dream to coach, honestly," Dylan Nielson, the head hurdle coach, said.

Carr is one of the top athletes on the PDHS track and field team, especially excelling in hurdles. He competes in the 110-and 300-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay.

“What amazes me about Oliver is his agility," Nielson said. "The way he bends over a hurdle. I haven't seen that in a lot a long time. I think he's just born with it and he works on it a lot. He's constantly doing, different agility strength training exercises, constantly going over the hurdle.”

“I love the hard work," Carr said. "I love the grind. Competing with others, try to beat their top speeds and all that is really, inspiring to me.”

Track may inspire Carr, but Coach Nielson said Carr inspires those around him every day. Nielson said the track and field team has a lot of freshman, and Carr has been a leader when it comes to training.

“A lot of people look up to him," Nielson said. "He actually leads our, Tuesday's workouts."

Carr has a 4.25 GPA and is a scholar award recipient. He said he usually spends his weekends and time off the track focused on his studies. He also has a lot of interests, ranging from gaming to film and broadcast journalism. But the list doesn't end there, as he's starting to plan his future.

“I'm planning on going to UCR. Most likely try to run there, maybe get a scholarship," Carr said. "If that doesn't work out, I might just go to the military [for] four years or 20."

Carr's parents were in the military, along with some of his other family members. He said he grandfather was in the military as well, and is a Purple Heart recipient. Their service has inspired him and shaped his mindset in life.

“It's a lot of dedication and grit that you need to have," Carr said. "I mean, my parents are in the Navy… service, I think, is what really makes me like, 'Wow.'"

It's also a family that he said has supported him every step of the way. Carr said his parents have always supported his track career, especially financially as it's a sport he and his brothers are a part of.

The student-athlete of the week segment airs every Tuesday on KESQ News Channel 3.

If you know a senior who is a strong student, standout athlete and an exceptional person, submit a nomination to share@kesq.com.