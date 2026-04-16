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La Quinta softball dominating Desert Empire League this season

KESQ
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Updated
today at 9:11 PM
Published 9:09 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- La Quinta softball is demolishing DEL opponents this season.

The Lady Blackhawks are 11-0 in league play, outscoring teams 141-3 over that 11-game span.

A proud program with a rich history of success, this could be one of the best teams that head coach Brianna Luna has ever had.

La Quinta is well on their way to a league title but will have their sights set on competing for a CIF-SS championship.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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