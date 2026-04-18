Xavier Prep boys golf earn Desert Empire League champions title

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – This year, the Xavier Prep Saints are the Kings of Cook Street.

This season, the Saints went undefeated in league play and have just one match loss overall for an 11-1 record. Xavier Preps domination included two wins against its arch rival Palm Desert, who is a notorious powerhouse program.

Xavier Prep is a close knit team, with a strong bond that carries them through practice and into matches. Many players think the level of friendship has been a huge factor in their success.

"I think just building good relationships with your teammates helps keep your mind intact," Ayden Rosales said. "They're there for you always. And I think that's a really huge factor in how we succeeded this season."

"This season's been an absolute blast," Christian Starke said. "We're all having so much fun out there. It was great to build off the relationships we both created as freshmen last year, and it's been super fun."

While the rivalry is strong, Saints head coach Dave Menke said watching Palm Desert over the years has helped the program at Xavier Prep grow and adjust their play on the course.

"Competing against Palm Desert in years prior has really helped us become a better team because they're one of the best teams in the state," Menke said. "So, that was a great measuring stick to have them in our league right up the street from us. It was really helpful, to develop our games, and set the tone for the next few years here."

The Saints only have two seniors on the team, creating confidence that they'll be able to stay on top with their current players. One senior, Marcelo Ivanez, think they have the chance to do just that.

"It's been a great season and teams looking really solid," Ivanez said. "We're only losing two seniors next year, so they have a really good chance of doing the same thing next year."

The Saints have proven their skill and togetherness on the course, making sure they reached their first league championship title since 2017, and it's a full circle moment for senior Ivanez.

"It means a lot. All the work is paying off and we won it my freshman year, and now to finish it off with a win," Ivanez said. "It feels nice."

Xavier Prep will take on the DEL finals at Classic Club in a couple weeks, which will determine who moves on to the CIF regional tournaments. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.