Firebirds host Fan Appreciation Day for final AHL regular season game

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – For their final game of the AHL regular season against the Abbotsford Canucks, the Coachella Valley Firebirds hosted Fan Appreciation Day, recognizing the support of the community.

Many schools brought students to the game, including classes from Coachella Valley Unified School District who also performed outside the arena before the game.

Fans said the day game was special for them as the appreciation is mutual, with many saying the Firebirds mean a lot to them.

“We schedule our lives around the Firebirds schedule," Renna Conant said.

"We literally do. Our family will call and say 'Want to do something?' We'll have to say, 'We have to wait to see what our schedule for the Firebirds is first,'" Curtis Conant said. "They think we're crazy, but so be it.”

While it's fun to watch the games and see the players grow in their game play, fans said the team has brought so much to the valley community.

“They mean a lot to us in the community," Wade Lane said. "They've done a lot for the community, but also bringing in the other arena [the Berger Foundation Iceplex] for the children. Give them something else to do, and it brings the community together.”

“Ever since I started coming in late in the first season, I've just grown addicted," Ray Hinojosa Guzman Jr. said "You can see my hat, I've got all their autographs. I create art for them [the Firebirds team]. It creates a culture, a whole new culture out here. That's what they've done.”

Fans are even more excited for the Firebirds fourth consecutive playoffs run. They said reaching this point in the season is a testament to their strength and resilience on the ice.

“To see what they've done and this team being as young as they [are], I think the average age was 21.5 is the overall average," Guzman Jr. said. "So, a young team to do that consistently is that's a very hard thing to do.”

It's safe to say these fans will be cheering the Firebirds on throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs and for years to come.

The Firebirds start their playoffs run Thursday, April 23 in Bakersfield against the Condors before heading to Acrisure arena on Saturday and Sunday if needed. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.