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Desert Rodeo looks to highlight, grow the sport with next generation

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Published 8:57 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – The Desert Rodeo is back in the Coachella Valley for it's second annual event at the Desert International Horse Park.

The rodeo is planned during the same weekend as the Stagecoach Music Festival, hoping to give visitors a taste of "authentic Western culture" during the day. The rodeo competitions, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, take place from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. throughout the weekend in Thermal.

For Cassie Dilaura, a co-founder of the Desert Rodeo, it's a chance for people to experience world-class athletes up close. She hopes the event grows the sport and showcases just how many people work to make it happen.

"What we're trying to do here at Desert Rodeo is help highlight and amplify the sport, especially amongst a newer generation," Dilaura said. "We wanted to help teach people about the amazing sport of rodeo and the community that makes up this sport, from the athletes, to the animals, to the rodeo committees and all the other rodeos that are here helping Desert Rodeo as volunteers."

The Desert Rodeo runs from April 24-26. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Kendall Flynn

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