Firebirds outlast Ontario Reign in double-overtime thriller to advance to third round

ONTARIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds continue to find a way to win games when it matters most.

The Firebirds outlasted the Reign Saturday night at Toyota Arena by the final score of 3-2 in double overtime, capping off a highly competitive five-game series between two bitter rivals.

Well, even more so now. Twos are wild.



Series tied 2-2

Game tied 2-2

OT2 on the way.



Unreal. Playoff puck. https://t.co/APbrM90acC — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 10, 2026

JR Avon scored the OT winner for the Firebirds in this decisive Game 5.

Coachella Valley is now 4-0 elimination games this postseason, advancing to the third round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Avon the Game 5 hero as Firebirds take down No. 1 seeded Reign and advance to 3rd round.



Coachella Valley is now 4-0 in elimination games this postseason. Wow. What a series between two rivals and what a gutsy victory by the young flock. On to Colorado. @KESQ @kendallkesq https://t.co/0F4BnxqW3L — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 10, 2026

GAME RECAP

The Firebirds scored first at the 5:56 mark in the first period. Ty Nelson took a clean shot on Reign goalie Erik Portillo. Jani Nyman was there to bury the rebound, giving the 1-0 Firebirds lead.

The Reign tied the game within the first five minutes of the second period. Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs, evening the score at 1-1.

But the tie score doesn't last long as Oscar Fisker Mølgaard scored his sixth goal of the postseason at 9:30 into the second period. Fisker Mølgaard has been a stable force for the Firebirds throughout the regular season, and only got stronger in the playoffs.

Just when it seemed like the Firebirds' defense could hold off the Reign for the rest of the game, Ontario had a late surge ultimately leveling the game with an Andre Lee goal at 14:37.

Lee's goal sent the do-or-die Game 5 into overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime, JR Avon was the hero in double overtime, scoring the game-winning goal on a beautiful stretch pass by Tyson Jugnauth.

SERIES SCORES

GAME 1 - Firebirds 3 , Reign 0

, Reign 0 GAME 2 - Firebirds 1, Reign 5

GAME 3 - Reign 2 , Firebirds 1

, Firebirds 1 GAME 4 - Reign 2, Firebirds 6

GAME 5 - Firebirds 3, Reign 2 (2 OT)

NEXT UP, PACIFIC DIVISION FINALS

The Firebirds will now face the Colorado Eagles in the Pacific Division Finals. Game 1 of this best-of-5 game series is Wednesday, May 13 at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.