News Channel 3’s Kendall Flynn heads to Colorado as Firebirds wrap up Pacific Division Finals series

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - It's round three of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs and the Coachella Valley Firebirds stand tied in a best-of-five series with the Colorado Eagles at 1-1. To finish off the last three games in the series (third game if needed) the Firebirds are taking flight to Loveland as the Eagles now take home ice.

News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn is also taking flight, and heading to her home state to bring you LIVE coverage of the Firebirds while they're in Colorado. Game 3 in this series is on Sunday, May 17 at Blue FCU Arena at 5 p.m. PST. It's a pivotal game to see who will retake the series lead.

Colorado was able to take the first game of the series with a high-energy performance at Acrisure Arena. They set the tone for the series with a 3-0 win. However, Coachella Valley battled back in Game 2. After two scoreless periods, the Firebirds had a third period surge for a 4-0 win.

Now as both teams head to Colorado, it's a much different stage. Firebirds head coach Derek Laxdal mentioned not only is it difficult to not play on home-ice, but Blue FCU Arena and it's fans have a loud atmosphere.

There's also the change in landscape from the low and dry desert, to the high and dry state of Colorado. News Channel 3 spoke with the Firebirds General Manager Troy Bodie, who said the altitude in Colorado is just another reason to stress the important of morning ice practice. Making sure the Firebirds have time to practice in the conditions, to avoid low energy during the game.

Sports reporter Kendall Flynn will be LIVE from Blue FCU Arena during Sunday's game. Stay with News Channel 3 for continue coverage throughout the playoffs.