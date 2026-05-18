Firebirds face must-win Game 4 in Colorado; Trio of local track and field standouts win CIF

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- After dropping Game 3 on Sunday, the Coachella Valley Firebirds are set to face-off against the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday, May 20 in Game 4 of the Pacific Division Finals.

This is must-win game for the Firebirds, trailing 2-1 in this best-of-5 game series. Coachella Valley is 4-0 in elimination games this postseason, looking to make it 5-0 and force a decisive Game 5 on Friday.

Head coach Derek Laxdal following the Game 3 loss in Loveland. Now trailing 2-1 in the series, the Firebirds face elimination in Game 4 Wednesday. CV is 4-0 in must-win games this postseason. We'll see if they can make it 5-0 and force a Game 5 on Friday. @KESQ @kendallkesq pic.twitter.com/OxP9DPkEo4 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 18, 2026

Puck drop for Game 4 between the Firebirds and Eagles is set for 6 p.m. PST.

Make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage. Kendall Flynn be LIVE from Loveland for Game 4.

In other local sports news, three high school track and field standouts won CIF titles in their respective individual events over the weekend in Moorpark.

From Shadow Hills, Malia Strange won the 100M hurdles (school record 14.45) and the triple jump. She also placed 2nd in the long jump.

Also from SHHS, senior thrower Joaquin Sterling tossed a 58’01.5 in the shot put to win his first CIF title. It was the 3rd farthest throw of all divisions.

And from Palm Desert high school, Jax Penny won the 300M hurdles.

All three local student-athletes, including a number of other local track and field athletes qualified for the Masters Meet this Saturday, May 23. Click HERE for more information.