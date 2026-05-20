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Firebirds facing elimination tonight in Colorado against the Eagles in Game 4

KESQ
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Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:45 PM

Loveland, CO (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds have their backs against the wall once again.

Facing elimination for the fifth time this postseason, the Firebirds will look to win Game 4 tonight against the Colorado Eagles and force a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday.

Coachella Valley trails Colorado 2-1 in this best-of-5 Pacific Division Finals. The winner advances to the Western Conference Finals.

Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m. at Blue FCU Arena.

News Channel 3 will have LIVE coverage from sports reporter Kendall Flynn who is on location in Loveland.

Coachella Valley comes into Game 4 tonight with a 4-0 record in must-win games in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Colorado is 7-2 in the playoffs, led by stellar goaltending and defensive play.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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