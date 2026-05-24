Jake O’Brien shares experience playing just four games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Jake O'Brien is a top draft pick for the Seattle Kraken, drafted in the first round in 2025 at the No. 8 pick overall. This year, he got his chance at a pro-debut in just four games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

O'Brien was reassigned to the Firebirds in early May, joining from the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs. O'Brien was moved to the Firebirds following the end of the postseason for the Bulldogs, with hopes he could help Coachella Valley in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

With promising stats, like averaging 1.75 points per game, and 23 goals and 65 assists in just 53 games, he was a needed scorer for the Firebirds.

O'Brien played just four games with the team through the Pacific Division Finals series against the Colorado Eagles. While he didn't score, he did have two shots in the final Game 4.

"I think it's, good experience coming here," O'Brien said. "Obviously, I got my feet wet. It's [the AHL] obviously a lot faster. So, I know what I need to work on this summer. Getting faster [and] getting stronger."

While it's unknown whether O'Brien will player with the Firebirds, the Kraken or another team next season, he said being at Acrisure Arena and with the young team was a good experience.

"We have a lot of guys coming up and are going to be really good players," O'Brien said. "So, I'm really excited to be a part of it. This team was a very young team this year here in Coachella, and they made it pretty far. So, it's definitely cool to be a part of."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.