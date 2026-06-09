Former standout soccer player Alex Pimentel now coaching local youth

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- We have continuing coverage ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to start in just two days.

All this week we have been celebrating the sport, highlighting soccer stories here in our community.

One of them is the journey of Alex Pimentel, from player to coach.

“I see myself in those kids and I try to be the person that I had. Plus what I know I could have used.”

Pimentel played at Desert Mirage high school before finishing his career with College of the Desert and Cal State Fullerton.

Now he’s a coach for SoCal Elite U-14 and a private trainer.

“I'm from out here so it's also a plus coming back and helping kids from my community. I was just thinking about it the other day. It's been growing a lot when I grew up. You had to travel to play club. Nowadays we're starting to have clubs here."

Pimentel has been coaching for three years and says he continues to see the passion his players have for the sport, pushing him to make sure their training is in line with their goals.

“I played college. And if you do the bare minimum, you just show up to practice twice a week is not going to be enough. And I tell them, you guys have to train extra if you want to go to the next level. And even though it doesn't guarantee you any pro contract, it does put you closer.”

With the World Cup back in the United States for the first time in 32 years, Pimentel hopes it’s even more inspiration for local athletes.

And he’s encouraging them to watch players in their position.

"Just try to be at the game. There's getting to that point where they can start reading tactics, just give them that idea that they they're in TV and everything, but it's just a matter of working hard. They're here playing in our country, not too far from us. So it's just a matter of sacrifice and being ready for those opportunities down the road.”

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and how the global event is being celebrated in our community.