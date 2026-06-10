Local coffee shop embraces World Cup theme ahead of tournament

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) – The 2026 FIFA World Cup starts on Thursday, and one local business is working to get the Coachella Valley excited for the matches.

Just Java Coffee in Bermuda Dunes is a co-owned mother and daughter business. Camila Molina said her mother is from Argentina, and she hand makes the shops empanadas every day. Molina said with her mom being from Argentina, the World Cup and soccer have been a big part of her life.

Molina played soccer up until high school, but she also sees just how much the sport brings people together. Because of this, she wanted to incorporate the World Cup into her shop.

"My mom's from Argentina, and I really like the World Cup because it unites everyone together," Molina said. "It doesn't matter what local team you go for, what city you're from, it's the country itself and I wanted to bring that feeling down here to the valley."

In preparation for the tournament, Molina created country themed coffees for a specialized menu. She based the flavor off of desserts from that country. For example, the United States is Cinnabon White Mocha based on a cinnamon roll or a Maple Pancake and Brown Sugar latte for Canada.

"I really wanted to bring this feeling to the Valley to join the community," Molina said. "Being able to see people as small as ordering a coffee from a country means everything to me, because it looks into the country, looks into their culture."

Just Java Coffee will be open after hours on Friday at 6 p.m. for the first United States men's national team game against Paraguay.

The baristas and staff at Just Java Coffee are also getting into the World Cup spirit by wearing the jerseys of the country they're rooting for.

"I think is very important because here in the Valley is literally all about soccer," barista Victoria Hernandez said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.