Local sports bar welcomes soccer fans to kick off 2026 FIFA World Cup

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The 2026 FIFA World Cup is here, and locals are ready to kick off the highly anticipated tournament.

For local businesses, like Hair of the Dog in Palm Springs, the World Cup is just another chance for them to connect with their community. Sara Monaghan, the general manager, said it's about being a part of something that is important to the customers.

"Soccer is an up and coming sport in the United States. It's getting a lot more traction," Monaghan said. "World Cup is obviously an every four year event, so it will always kind of have its own audience. But it really means a lot to us to have people come in and share their time when we know that they could also spend that time at home."

Monaghan said the Hair of the Dog loves having it's customers in and has seen the excitement from the community leading up to the tournament.

"Phone calls, questions to the bartender. What are we doing? Are you going to have the games? Where are we going to go?" Monaghan said. "So, yes, there's been a lot of excitement, especially because ticket prices have been so astronomical that the average person can't afford to go."

Being a place sports fans can go for any sporting event is beyond important to the Hair of the Dog. In the last few years, Monaghan said they've seen a tremendous amount of growth in foot traffic.

"We have a lot of regulars that come in to watch sports. We have a lot of people that when they come from out of town," Monaghan said. "They want to find a place where they can come and watch the game. Super Bowl was really great for us this year, and we are really anticipating a really great World Cup."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and local excitement.