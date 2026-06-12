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USA-Paraguay watch party at Fantasy Springs

Live at 6:30 pm
By
New
Published 9:30 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - It was a big day for the U.S. Men's National Team, getting a big 4-1 win against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium (Sofi Stadium) to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign.

News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur was live out Fantasy Springs Resort Casino today with all the fans who are pumped.

Fantasy Springs is hosting the "Ultimate World Soccer Giveaway," with a bunch of special promotions and giveaways, including a chance to win two tickets to New York for the World Cup Final next month. Click here for more details.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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