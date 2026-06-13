Local coach anticipates FIFA World Cup to positively impact youth athletes

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – The first weekend of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has arrived. It's the time of year local youth athletes have been waiting for, to see their favorite players or teams compete.

For Nacho Bustillos, a coach for FC Dallas Youth and representative of the Coachella Valley Soccer League, it's about more than just watching the matches. While he's planning watch parties with his athletes and their families, he's anticipating a larger impact from the games.

"One kid in the Coachella Valley is going to get inspired, is going to get touched by either one play, one player, one goal, one team," Bustillos said. "And it's going to just change their lives for better. They're going to realize that if Raul Jiménez or Alejandro Zendejas can make the national team, why can't they?"

Bustillos said he's already noticed how much the growth of the sport has impacted the community. Now he's hoping more kids decide to join the sport, especially girl's as the Women's World Cup is coming up in 2027.

"We're looking forward to this World Cup to inspire our kids to stay out of out of trouble, stay out of video games and come to the fields and dream big," Bustillos said. "Because if you dream big, you accomplish big things."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the World Cup and it's impact on youth soccer in the Coachella Valley.