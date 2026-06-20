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Tennis clinic honors life of longtime junior Coachella Valley coach Gordon ZawTun

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Published 10:18 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Love and Love Foundation hosted a memorial tennis clinic at TTC Palms at Shadow Hills Resort and Club on Saturday. The event served as a memorial for longtime youth tennis coach Gordon ZawTun.

ZawTun was a resident of La Quinta, and died unexpectedly on April 30. He had over 40 years of mentoring youth tennis athletes and worked to inspire them on the court.

Over 100 kids and their families joined the clinic on Saturday, learning the basics of the sport, playing games and earning prizes. In the future, organizers hope to add scholarship opportunities in ZawTun's memory.

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Kendall Flynn

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