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Serena Williams set for singles return at Wimbledon

MGN/KESQ
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Published 4:25 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Serena Williams will return to women's singles play for the first time since 2022. Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation at Wimbleton, according to the tournament on Sunday.

Williams had already accepted a wild-card invitation to play in the doubles competition, alongside her sister Venus Williams. Serena will compete in the singles and doubles competition, starting June 29.

The 44-year-old makes this move after recently returning to doubles, after nearly four years away from professional tennis. However, she has not played in a singles competition since her loss in the third round of the 2022 US Open to Ajla Tomljanovic.

After the loss in 2022, Williams did not say she would be retiring for the sport, but declared she was "evolving" away from tennis.

Williams holds 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, including seven at Wimbledon. Her most recent Wimbledon win was 10 years ago. She also holds 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles, all with Venus and six of them at Wimbledon.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on her return to Wimbledon, which starts June 29.

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