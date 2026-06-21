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Spain and France among local youth athletes favorites to win the FIFA World Cup

FIFA
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New
Published 10:42 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Spain and France are favored to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it's safe to say some local athletes are split on who they think will take it all.

As of Friday, betting platforms reported France had jumped ahead of Spain as the overall favorite. As of Sunday, FanDuel's odds places France at +370 and Spain at +500.

While traditional sports betting is illegal in California, and youth players are not old enough to bet, they're still taking guesses as to who could win it all.

"Spain," Aaron de Anda Muñoz, a player for Desert Empire Surf boy's 2017, said when asked who he wants to win. "Because they have a really good team, and I've loved them since I've started to play soccer."

"I'm looking forward to watching Spain play, mostly watching Lamine Yamal," Jonathan Cabriales, a player for Desert Empire Surf boy's 2010 said.

Lamine Yamal is an 18-year-old elite player for Spain, who made his first-ever World Cup goal and appearance Sunday against Saudi Arabia. His goal was the first for Spain in their second match, propelling them to a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

"I think is going to be France," Daniel Gonzalez, a player for Desert Empire Surf boy's 2010 said.
"I think they're going to take it all. I know Spain is a strong team and all, but I think France is stronger and has more potential to win the World Cup."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the FIFA World Cup.

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Kendall Flynn

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