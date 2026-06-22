Duke in the Desert: Blue Devils basketball to headline 2026 Acrisure Series

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Acrisure Series returns to the Coachella Valley this November with one of the premier non-conference matchups in college basketball as the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team take on the Washington State Cougars men's basketball team on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Acrisure Arena.

The showcase will feature two programs expected to compete on the national stage during the 2026-27 season.

With one of college basketball's most recognizable brands in Duke, and a Washington State program continuing to build momentum, the matchup is expected to be one of the marquee early-season games in the country while bringing fans, alumni, and supporters to the Coachella Valley.

“We are thrilled to welcome Duke and Washington State to Acrisure Arena as part of the 2026 Acrisure Series,” said Total Sports Consulting President and Co-Tournament Director Dan Shell. “This matchup represents exactly the type of premier college basketball event we strive to bring to the Greater Palm Springs area. Duke is one of the most recognizable brands in all of sports, and having the Blue Devils make a rare appearance in Southern California provides a tremendous opportunity for fans and the region.”

Fans should note that admission for Duke vs. Washington State will require a separate ticket from other Acrisure Series games taking place earlier in the day on November 21. Additional information regarding ticket packages and event schedules will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the Acrisure Series to Greater Palm Springs and to host two outstanding programs in Duke and Washington State,” said Scott White, President & CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs. “This exciting match-up is an honor and a testament to our destination’s growing reputation as a premier sports hub. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for student-athletes, coaches, and fans alike—on and off the court in our desert oasis.”

“The Tribe has always supported sports and entertainment that help grow the region,” said Darrell Mike, Chairman of Spotlight 29 Casino. “We're proud to continue supporting the Acrisure Series and helping make the Coachella Valley one of the top sports destinations in Southern California.”

Duke enters the 2026-27 campaign looking to build on one of the most successful two-year stretches in college basketball as Jon Scheyer begins his fifth season as head coach. Over the last two seasons, the Blue Devils have posted consecutive 35-win campaigns, combining for a 70-7 overall record (.909) and a 36-2 mark in ACC play (.947).

Duke is the only program in the nation with 70 victories and single-digit losses since the start of the 2024-25 season, while spending 32 weeks ranked among the Associated Press top five, including six weeks at No. 1, during that stretch.

Following a 35-3 campaign in 2025-26 that included the program's 26th Elite Eight appearance, a 24th ACC Tournament championship and a 22nd ACC regular-season title, Duke returns five players from last year's team, including four of its top six scorers in Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba II and Dame Sarr.

Event Details

Date: Saturday – November 21, 2026

Game: Duke Blue Devils vs. Washington State Cougars

Venue: Acrisure Arena (Palm Desert, CA)

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.