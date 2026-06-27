Local pitcher works to reach the next level, improve skills with Palm Springs Power

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Javier Vasquez has grown up playing baseball in the Coachella Valley. He was a pitcher for La Quinta High School, and now plays for College of the Desert.

“I probably started [playing] when I was six," Vasquez said. "I'm 19 now. So, it's about 13 years of playing ball, and it's been a great journey so far.”

A journey where he has had the opportunity to grow his career and skills at home.

“The coaching staff there [LQHS], Brian Wisler, everyone was great there," Vasquez said. "Sort of being a family type of team and staying together was was a big part of our success at La Quinta.”

Now that he's graduated, and has time at COD under his belt, Vasquez feels he's already grown as a player.

“I feel it's been a great experience and overall helped me throughout my journey of playing at COD," Vasquez said. "Showing that there is a lot of talent out here in the desert, especially with last year's run. So, it was it was a historic year for COD last year.”

Last season with COD, Vasquez was named the IEAC conference Pitcher of the Year. He went 6-2, throwing 88 innings with a 3.17 ERA and 65 strikeouts. He was a vital addition to a historic season for the roadrunners with the most winds in program history at 32-8.

“It was honestly just a huge honor to be a part of that and be able to accept that award," Vasquez said.

This summer, he's continuing his training on the mound with the Palm Springs Power. It's a chance offered to him by Field Manager Casey Dill who also works with COD baseball.

It's a team just 20 minutes from Vasquez's home, but one that's already made a lasting impact.

“The Power is such a prestigious summer ball location to play, especially with all these wonderful players here, and it's just it's been a blast," Vasquez said. "Playing here with the Power, it's facing a lot of higher level competition. So, it's pushing you to be the next step for yourself, and it's helped a lot. ”

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the Palm Springs Power through the remainder of the season.