Tennis leaders work to grow sport in the Valley, honor life of longtime coach Gordon ZawTun

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Gordon ZawTun is a name local youth tennis players know well. He was a coach with over 40 years experience in the sport, who died unexpectedly in April.

“He was so passionate about tennis and his kids,” Rosie Casals said. "He was teaching not only on the tennis court ,about how to hit a forehand, how to backhand, but teaching them lifelong lessons, winning, losing. How do we do adjustments? I think he was a very special person that way.”

Casals is a a former professional tennis player, with more than 90 titles. She helped pave the way for women in the sport during the 1960's and 70's. Now, she is the co-founder of the Love and Love Tennis Foundation, giving youth in the Valley the experience of learning to play.

She worked with TTC Palms at Shadow Mountain Resort to host a free clinic in ZawTun's honor.

“We had over 100 kids and families, and it was a beautiful day of, playing tennis, learning, swimming [and] having pizza, and really, you know, celebrating what Gordon was all about," Casals said.

“I think for Gordon, the best way to honor him was to get more kids playing on the court,” Jesse Talamantez, the director of racket sports at TTC Palms at Shadow Mountain Resort, said.

ZawTun worked to inspire local youth through tennis, and that's exactly what Talamantez said he hopes to continue doing. Not only through the newly annual "Serve and Splash" tennis clinic, but also through the racket sports programing."

“We're really trying to expose and get families and get players to experience and really build racket sports players for life,” Talamantez said.

Casals hopes other clubs, courts or parks in the Coachella Valley decide to do the same for youth athletes.

“I still want to see more tennis and more of the parks hosting tennis events and clinics and everything," Casals said. "More tournaments in the desert for the kids because we need to develop talent.”

It's a process she's also working on within her foundation, to carry on ZawTun's legacy.

“Love and Love Tennis Foundation has established the Gordon ZawTun Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 for each girl and each boy," Casals said. "We want to help develop tennis in the desert, and, what can I say, Gordon? We miss you.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of tennis in the Coachella Valley.