Desert Dawgs baseball advances to Southern California Championship tournament

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Desert Dawgs 11U All-Stars are dominating baseball this summer, winning back-to-back championship titles. After winning the district tournament and, now, the regional tournament, the Dawgs are headed to the Southern California Championship tournament.

The team, affiliated with the Palm Desert Youth Sports Association and sponsored by Fiesta Ford, said their success this season is partially due to their close-knit nature. Many of the athletes have grown up on the same team, and they hope it'll continue to carry them through the championship.

For head coach DJ Thiel, he's seen his athletes grow throughout the season, and he's only expecting continued success.

"It's been such an amazing ride, and I love coming to practice every day and seeing them work," Thiel said. "A lot of times you put in all that work doesn't always end up the way you want it to, but this year's just been great and they've really come together."

The players said they weren't expecting to come away from the regional tournament as back-to-back champions, but they couldn't be more excited to take home another title.

"It meant a lot because just my friend group and playing with them for so long and just making it that far," Jase Ducatte said."

"We had really good teamwork. We all did what we were supposed to. We were all playing good," Wyatt Tarnow.

As they look ahead to the Southern California Championship tournament, the Dawgs are confident they can earn another title.

"We can just make it happen. We were the best team [and] I feel like we're the best team," Bo Davis said. "I just love being around with them."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the PDYSA 11U Desert Dawgs.