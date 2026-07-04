Palm Springs Power win annual Fourth of July game

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Power spent the Fourth of July, as they always do, with the Palm Springs community. Not only did fans get to spend the holiday with fireworks, hot dogs and nachos, they also got to see a great ballgame.

The Palm Springs Power defeated the PSCL All-Stars 11-3 at Palm Springs Stadium on Saturday. The All-Stars came onto the field looking for a win, and scored three runs through two innings for an early lead.

However, the Power did what they do best and came back for a win. Palm Springs scored four runs in the bottom of the second, which easily could've won them the game. But the Power kept reaching home plate, eventually taking the holiday game at 11-3.

"We've had a tradition of winning a lot of baseball games," Andrew Starke, the Palm Springs Power President, said. "And there's a standard, that all of our players understand when they show up and they put on a power uniform, that we're going to win a bunch of baseball games out here, and we're going to find guys that are going to win a bunch of baseball games."

The Power now advance to 21 wins on the season, and have an eight-game winning streak. They'll look to compete for their fourth consecutive California Premier Collegiate League title the weekend of July 19.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Palm Springs Power.