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Local World Cup fans gather at Fantasy Springs for Mexico-England match

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Published 7:39 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The FIFA World Cup is heating up as teams complete the round of 16, and local fans could not be more excited to watch the matches. Sunday's watch party highlighted Mexico taking on England in Mexico City.

It's a matchup in one of the most historic stadiums, Estadio Azteca, and a game that could go either way. England comes in ranked No. 4 in the world and Mexico stands at No. 10.

"It's going to be the best one," Wilber Contreras said. "We gotta get it. We gotta win it. I don't care what people say in Central America, anybody. I'm from Salvador, and I represent Mexico City and that's why I'm here."

The Mexico and England match starts at 6 p.m. PST on FOX. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the FIFA World Cup and local fan reaction.

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Kendall Flynn

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